Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $29.50. Steel Partners shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%.

In other Steel Partners news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,704. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 15.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 62.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 31.1% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

