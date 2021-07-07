Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCS. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. Steelcase’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

