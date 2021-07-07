Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.33.

Stelco stock traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.09. 272,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,497. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$7.27 and a 1 year high of C$39.01. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.74.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

