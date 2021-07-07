Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

STLA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 119,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $8,502,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

