Step Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,608.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $178,608.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00132227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00166967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,742.51 or 1.00290136 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00979177 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars.

