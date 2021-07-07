Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 10,187 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Truist cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

