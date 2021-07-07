Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 15,784 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 811,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,747 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,048,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,980,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

