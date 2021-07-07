Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 38.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $13,515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 582,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

