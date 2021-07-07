Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.52 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.26.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $948.04 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $566.21 and a 52-week high of $949.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $861.47. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

