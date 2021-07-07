Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,656 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $286.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

