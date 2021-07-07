Stephens Inc. AR Sells 23,261 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,261 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

