Stephens Initiates Coverage on Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Shares of PBAM stock remained flat at $$24.65 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80. Private Bancorp of America has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.25.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.