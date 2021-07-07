Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 2,420 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,707 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $14,770,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $201.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

