Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 327,263 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,263 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Viper Energy Partners worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 995,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 210,008 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 170,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.82.

VNOM opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.