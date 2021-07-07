Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 4,244 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,838 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,259 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 76,960 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.05 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

