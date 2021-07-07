Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,918 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iRhythm Technologies worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of IRTC opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

