Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,959 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.89% of MGP Ingredients worth $37,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MGPI shares. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,873 shares of company stock valued at $793,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

