Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,251 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Warner Music Group worth $31,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $30,804,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,631,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

