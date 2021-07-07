Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,959 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.89% of MGP Ingredients worth $37,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MGPI shares. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

