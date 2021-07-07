Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 192,371 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,371 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Ciena worth $37,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,099 shares of company stock worth $2,094,531. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

