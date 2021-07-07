Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 208,251 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Warner Music Group worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,804,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of WMG opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

