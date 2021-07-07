Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 26,697 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.21% of Wix.com worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wix.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.35.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $299.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.12 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

