Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 284,789 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Limoneira worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Limoneira by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Limoneira by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Limoneira in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Limoneira by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNR opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. Analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $136,820. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

