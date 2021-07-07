Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 3,854 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of Fortinet worth $40,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $251.15 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $251.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

