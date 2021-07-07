Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 81.4% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $263.52 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $211.10 and a one year high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.29.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

