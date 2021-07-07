Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,202 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.52% of Fox Factory worth $27,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

