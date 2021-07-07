Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,308 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $21,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7,731.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 176,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 174,738 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,835,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 292,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.