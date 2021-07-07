Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.21% of Pool worth $28,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Pool by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $54,168,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 50.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $464.53 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $268.50 and a twelve month high of $470.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.43.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

