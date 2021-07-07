Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.39% of AeroVironment worth $39,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after purchasing an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,992.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,666,228 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

