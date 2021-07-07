Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,532 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of YETI worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of YETI by 22.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 125,653 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total value of $10,923,015.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,629,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

YETI stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.