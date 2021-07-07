Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.78% of Mission Produce worth $23,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter valued at $10,529,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $5,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVO shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,429,448 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

