Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $29,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

