Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $27.45 Million Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.98% of nLIGHT worth $27,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LASR stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

