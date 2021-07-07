Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $37.99 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.75% of CyberArk Software worth $37,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,786,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 307,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 183,473 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $21,696,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 157,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -224.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.13.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

