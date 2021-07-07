Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $40.18 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.13% of Fortinet worth $40,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,854,000 after buying an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $111,136,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Fortinet stock opened at $251.15 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $251.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

