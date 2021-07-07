Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,737 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.39% of HealthStream worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSTM stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $871.10 million, a PE ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.