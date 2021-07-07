Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $30,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total value of $1,394,344.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

