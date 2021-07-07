Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Wix.com worth $33,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,464,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $299.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.35.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

