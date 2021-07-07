Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.97% of Qualys worth $39,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 23,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Qualys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

