Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $18.80 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 767,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,801,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.41% of Leslie’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852 over the last three months.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

