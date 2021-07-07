Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New $30.76 Million Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 468,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,757,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,308,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $25,677,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,028,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 482,536 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,756,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 875,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,817 shares of company stock worth $9,702,744. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONTO opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.23. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

