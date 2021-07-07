Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,258,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

