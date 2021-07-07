Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 2,753 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.34% of Guidewire Software worth $28,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $68,631,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 25.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.