Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 3,156 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.27% of IPG Photonics worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 200.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 156.3% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.10.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $9,355,364. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.