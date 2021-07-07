Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 35,811 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,863 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $23,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

NYSE PXD opened at $160.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

