Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 690,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,117,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.20% of PPD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $80,852,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PPD by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPD by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,975,000 after purchasing an additional 781,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in PPD by 17.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,113,000 after buying an additional 516,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

