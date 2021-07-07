Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.39% of AeroVironment worth $39,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in AeroVironment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,992.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,666,228 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

