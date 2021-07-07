Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Omnicell worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.17. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

