Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,160,291 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.84% of Encore Capital Group worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

ECPG opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.