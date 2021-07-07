Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Palomar worth $40,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after buying an additional 584,039 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Palomar by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 926,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Palomar by 736.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 500,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,557,000 after purchasing an additional 440,688 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,343,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 183.31 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $43,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,099. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

